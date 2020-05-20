Hilaria Baldwin took measures into her own hands and gave her husband Alec Baldwin a haircut. The Drunk Parents actor took to his social meida to share a video of his wife giving him an at-home haircut. “My friend calls just as I was about to get to the big finish…,” the 62-year-old actor captioned the video. In the clip, Alec sits in a chair and sings Elvis Presley’s It’s Now or Never while Hilaria is seen in the background cutting to hair. The mom-to-be looks like every bit of an expert as she holds the phone in one hand and the clippers in the other.

©@hilariabaldwin Hilaria Baldwin gave her husband a haircut

Hilaria has guidance from none other than friend and hairstylist Joseph Bennett. While giving her husband the quarantine cut, she points out the parts of his hair that have been “driving her crazy.” Hilaria even takes the clippers to his ears.

At the end of the clip, the 36-year-old takes a step back to look at her work. Alec was impressed with the job, as he took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the final project. On her account, Hilaria joked about why it was time for her to take matters into her own hands.