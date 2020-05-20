hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin

Snip Snip!

Hilaria Baldwin gives husband Alec a haircut – see the hilarious process

It was time to take matters into her own hands

BY

Hilaria Baldwin took measures into her own hands and gave her husband  Alec Baldwin  a haircut. The Drunk Parents actor took to his social meida to share a video of his wife giving him an at-home haircut. “My friend calls just as I was about to get to the big finish…,” the 62-year-old actor captioned the video. In the clip, Alec sits in a chair and sings Elvis Presley’s It’s Now or Never while Hilaria is seen in the background cutting to hair. The mom-to-be looks like every bit of an expert as she holds the phone in one hand and the clippers in the other.

Related:

Hilaria Baldwin marks special milestone with latest pregnancy

 
hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin©@hilariabaldwin
Hilaria Baldwin gave her husband a haircut

Hilaria has guidance from none other than friend and hairstylist Joseph Bennett. While giving her husband the quarantine cut, she points out the parts of his hair that have been “driving her crazy.” Hilaria even takes the clippers to his ears.

Loading the player...

At the end of the clip, the 36-year-old takes a step back to look at her work. Alec was impressed with the job, as he took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the final project. On her account, Hilaria joked about why it was time for her to take matters into her own hands.

Related:

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's sweetest moments at home with their children

 

“Let me tell you what it’s like to be married to a movie star…especially one who has been unable to be fawned over for months due to the pandemic.” In the following slides, the yogi quips at her husband’s choice to use pictures with her eyes closed.

alec baldwin, haircut©@hilariabaldwin
The A-list couple were pleased with the results

In the end, Hilaria hinted at how the next haircut will go. “Next time I’m shaving you bald, Baldwin,” she wrote. “I’ll leave you with that.” Alec and his family have been spending time at their Hamptons home with their four children, Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leo, three, and two-year-old Romeo. In April, Hilaria and Alec shared that they are expecting their fifth child.

Sign up to HOLA! USA’s newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More