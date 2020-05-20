Hilaria Baldwin took measures into her own hands and gave her husband Alec Baldwin a haircut. The Drunk Parents actor took to his social meida to share a video of his wife giving him an at-home haircut. “My friend calls just as I was about to get to the big finish…,” the 62-year-old actor captioned the video. In the clip, Alec sits in a chair and sings Elvis Presley’s It’s Now or Never while Hilaria is seen in the background cutting to hair. The expectant mom looks every bit an expert as she holds the phone in one hand and the clippers in the other.
Hilaria has guidance from none other than friend and hairstylist Joseph Bennett. While giving her husband the quarantine cut, she points out the parts of his hair that have been “driving her crazy.” Hilaria even takes the clippers to his ears.
At the end of the clip, the 36-year-old takes a step back to look at her work. Alec was impressed with the job, as he took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the final project. On her account, Hilaria joked about why it was time for her to take matters into her own hands.
“Let me tell you what it’s like to be married to a movie star…especially one who has been unable to be fawned over for months due to the pandemic.” In the following slides, the yogi quips at her husband’s choice to use pictures with her eyes closed.
In the end, Hilaria hinted at how the next haircut will go. “Next time I’m shaving you bald, Baldwin,” she wrote. “I’ll leave you with that.” Alec and his family have been spending time at their Hamptons home with their four children, Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leo, three, and two-year-old Romeo. In April, Hilaria and Alec shared that they are expecting their fifth child.