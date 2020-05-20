Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have one plan for their upcoming wedding ceremony – dance! Although the summer ceremony has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 50-year-old superstar shared that when it comes to her and the former MLB player’s first dance, it’s going to be epic. “I know a lot of different styles,” she told Entertainment Tonight . “Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort.” The World of Dance judge added that she may have some help from her fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. “I don’t know what it will be yet.”

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez said that her and Alex Rodriguez’s first dance will be a “big production”

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to E! News that Jennifer and Alex, 44, made the tough decision to indefinitely postpone their summer nuptials in Italy. According to the source, J-Rod had been “struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice.”

The source added that the former Yankee and On the Floor singer were looking into new dates, “but it won’t be anytime soon.” In April, A-Rod shared that the pair are working closely with their teams to coordinate the details for the appropriate time.

©@jlo J-Rod have postponed their summer wedding ceremony in Italy

“We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Usually when you underwrite a year -- whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially -- you never think that it‘s going to just stop like this. So we’re having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively.”

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 – after almost two years of dating. The pair have been spending a lot of time together with their children at home in Florida, where they are perfecting TikTok videos and working from home.