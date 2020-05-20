Gentefied was announced for a second season on Netflix. To celebrate, the cast is doing a live table read on May 20 at 5 pm EST. They will be joined by George Lopez and it will help raise awareness for the Los Angeles-based non-profit Proyecto Pastoral, which is currently focusing on COVID-19 relief efforts in low-income areas in and around the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

Camila Cabello has been busy at home putting together a new at-home concert for Mastercard’s Digital Priceless Experiences. The Havana singer, who has been in Miami, wrote on Instagram: “So the past couple weeks I’ve been working on this jam session for you! @mastercard and I are bringing u a mini concert series, a set of songs/ medleys, inspired to invoke a sense of nostalgia for you guys and me.. all of the songs from Romance are paired with another song, including songs from my first album, and it’s meant to represent a kind of journey.” The first concert will air May 27 and the second on June 3 on Priceless.com.

Tyler Perry is looking forward to getting back to work. The media mogul has announced plans to restart production on Sistas and The Oval in Atlanta on July 8. There will be proper measures put in place to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. “I’m excited about it,” he told Variety. “I’m excited about being able to make sure that people can take care of themselves and support their families, but also excited about setting a template here that I think could work everywhere.”

Think you know or want to learn all about Bad Bunny , there is a new class that will do just that. The Benito crash course put on by two avid fans also doubles as a fundraiser for NY State Youth Leadership Council Fund for Undocumented Youth, the Movimiento Cosecha Underground Worker Fund, and the Banco de Alimentos (food bank) de Puerto Rico. To sign up and for more info head here.

©@badbunnypr Bad Bunny 101 will cover all aspects of the superstar’s life

PepsiCo is launching a $7 million initiative to provide immediate and economic relief to communities of color affected by the pandemic. This will include $1 million going to UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

Heidi Klum was in need of tending to her roots, so she enlisted her hairdresser Lorenzo Martin to help. While being responsible with protective measures, her highlight job looked more like a photo shoot.