Portraits of Leonardo DiCaprio , Jennifer Lopez , Brad Pitt and a slew of other stars are being auctioned off by RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) in partnership with legendary photographer Mark Seliger and world renowned auction house Christie’s. The proceeds of the photographs will benefit the charity of the subject’s choice to raise awareness and vital funds for organizations that support relief for victims, front-line workers, and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bidding begins May 28 and goes until June 12.
Penelope Cruz , Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and more are a part of #PasstheMic, part of ONE’s One World Campaign that supports the most vulnerable people affected by the global crisis and beyond. On May 21, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Pretty Woman star will start by lending their social media platform to frontline workers, health, economic and other experts. At a later date, Penelope will join Bonaventura Clotet (Director and President of Fundació Lluita contra la Sida (Fight against AIDS Foundation).
Gentefied was announced for a second season on Netflix. To celebrate, the cast is doing a live table read on May 20 at 5 pm EST. They will be joined by George Lopez and it will help raise awareness for the Los Angeles-based non-profit Proyecto Pastoral, which is currently focusing on COVID-19 relief efforts in low-income areas in and around the Boyle Heights neighborhood.
Camila Cabello has been busy at home putting together a new at-home concert for Mastercard’s Digital Priceless Experiences. The Havana singer, who has been in Miami, wrote on Instagram: “So the past couple weeks I’ve been working on this jam session for you! @mastercard and I are bringing u a mini concert series, a set of songs/ medleys, inspired to invoke a sense of nostalgia for you guys and me.. all of the songs from Romance are paired with another song, including songs from my first album, and it’s meant to represent a kind of journey.” The first concert will air May 27 and the second on June 3 on Priceless.com.
View this post on Instagram
so the past couple weeks I’ve been working on this jam session for you! @mastercard and I are bringing u a mini concert series, a set of songs/ medleys, inspired to invoke a sense of nostalgia for you guys and me.. all of the songs from Romance are paired with another song, including songs from my first album, and it’s meant to represent a kind of journey 🥺 it was super fun to put these together, they were all one take, singing arrangement- wise it was super free and improvised , and it was so fun to reimagine these songs.. We have two specials and first night of the show comes out next Wednesday, 5/27 and the second night is on 6/3 ❤️
Tyler Perry is looking forward to getting back to work. The media mogul has announced plans to restart production on Sistas and The Oval in Atlanta on July 8. There will be proper measures put in place to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. “I’m excited about it,” he told Variety. “I’m excited about being able to make sure that people can take care of themselves and support their families, but also excited about setting a template here that I think could work everywhere.”
Think you know or want to learn all about Bad Bunny , there is a new class that will do just that. The Benito crash course put on by two avid fans also doubles as a fundraiser for NY State Youth Leadership Council Fund for Undocumented Youth, the Movimiento Cosecha Underground Worker Fund, and the Banco de Alimentos (food bank) de Puerto Rico. To sign up and for more info head here.
PepsiCo is launching a $7 million initiative to provide immediate and economic relief to communities of color affected by the pandemic. This will include $1 million going to UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
Heidi Klum was in need of tending to her roots, so she enlisted her hairdresser Lorenzo Martin to help. While being responsible with protective measures, her highlight job looked more like a photo shoot.
Serena Williams , Hilaria Baldwin and more stars and athletes are coming together for Verizon’s Reset Your Mindset where they will discuss the personal and professional aspects of mental, emotional and physical well-being.
With fewer people traveling for work or vacation, the demand for plane engines has plummeted. As a result, Rolls-Royce, a Derby-based firm that makes plane engines, is cutting 9,000 jobs to due the crisis.
Demi Lovato presented pal Miley Cyrus with the Webby Special Achievement Award for her IG Live show, Bright Minded: Live with Miley during the Webby Awards Internet Celebration. Michelle Obama was on hand to deliver DJ D-Nice his award and John Krasinski won for Some Good News.
Pier 1 Imports announced they will permanently close all its stores. The retailer revealed it would go out of business as soon it could reopen its 540 store that are currently closed due to the pandemic.
Lastly, the Academy Awards 2021 may be postponed to a later date from February 28 to sometime after according to sources to Variety.