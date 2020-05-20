Lele tells that, as a child, she felt the need to have certain routines or customs that became part of her daily life. “As a child, my OCD was to put a pillow over my head. At least one minute had to pass without breathing and if I did, I would be happy,“ she confessed.



©@lelepons Lele Pons con su mamá, quien ha sido uno de sus más grandes apoyos

“Since I was a little girl I’ve had different OCDs. OCD is about obsessing over something. They can be rituals, numbers, it can be anything, but it dominates you,” revealed the young star. “My OCD are very powerful thoughts that make me do things I don‘t want to do.”

©@lelepons Lele carried forward with the help of her friends and family

In high school, Lele’s life took a turn, as she discovered the now nonexistent Vine social platform, where she shared hilarious videos of no more than six seconds. Lele went from being a lonely young woman to gaining many friends and thousands of followers. When the platform closed, Lele migrated to Instagram, and little by little, she was building her empire. On Instagram alone, she has more than 40 million followers, while on YouTube, she has more than 16 million subscribers. In addition to being the queen of social media, Lele has a successful music career.

The battle against mental illness is an everyday thing, but thanks to the help of her loved ones and professionals, Lele can pursue her passions and be an inspiration to thousands.