Many would imagine that Lele Pons ‘ life is perfect, however, the influencer herself has taken it upon herself to show her most human and vulnerable self with the documentary The Secret Life of Lele Pons, which premiered on May 19. In the series, the 23-year-old opens up about the mental issues she has dealt with since she was a child. “People think I have the perfect life, and no, my life is not perfect. Perhaps through social media one shows that yes, but no,” says the influencer in the first minutes of the first episode.
Not many people are aware, but Eleonora Gabriela Pons Maronese, worldly known as Lele Pons, battles against OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), Tourette Syndrome, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and depression. Throughout the series, the Celoso singer talks about how she‘s dealt with her mental health issues. In the first episode, Lele, her psychologists, and her closest family members explain what her childhood was like, in addition to revealing what it was like to grow up with various disorders.
Lele tells that, as a child, she felt the need to have certain routines or customs that became part of her daily life. “As a child, my OCD was to put a pillow over my head. At least one minute had to pass without breathing and if I did, I would be happy,“ she confessed.
“Since I was a little girl I’ve had different OCDs. OCD is about obsessing over something. They can be rituals, numbers, it can be anything, but it dominates you,” revealed the young star. “My OCD are very powerful thoughts that make me do things I don‘t want to do.”
In high school, Lele’s life took a turn, as she discovered the now nonexistent Vine social platform, where she shared hilarious videos of no more than six seconds. Lele went from being a lonely young woman to gaining many friends and thousands of followers. When the platform closed, Lele migrated to Instagram, and little by little, she was building her empire. On Instagram alone, she has more than 40 million followers, while on YouTube, she has more than 16 million subscribers. In addition to being the queen of social media, Lele has a successful music career.
The battle against mental illness is an everyday thing, but thanks to the help of her loved ones and professionals, Lele can pursue her passions and be an inspiration to thousands.