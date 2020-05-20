Jessica Alba just spilled her family album and behind-the-scene videos of her husband and children. The heartwarming photos and clips are the most adorable yet and she gives her fans a glimpse into their love story. Jessica and her husband Cash Warren have been married for 12 years, and she pays tribute to their marriage with a four-minute romantic throwback on her social media. “Happy Anniversary my love @cash_warren, 12 years of marriage down and a lifetime to go -love you so much- we have been thru it and I couldn’t dream of a better person To share this life wife... you are my family, my heart, my partner, my baby daddy, my #rideordie 😘❤️ love u to the 🌙 and back,” commented the beauty entrepreneur.

©@jessicaalba Jessica Alba shares behind-the-scenes family photos and videos with her fans

From family outings to travel adventures, the mother-of-three shared her most beautiful moments with her partner in crime. The couple has even jumped into the dance challenge wagon on TikTok and performed the Laxed (Siren Beat) song that has generated over 36 million videos worldwide. Her children also make an appearance in the wedding anniversary video with candid and funny clips at their home. The Honest Beauty founder also owns a YouTube channel where she shares beauty tutorials, tips and her favorite DIY project. Though these beauty videos are edited and pre-planned, Jessica’s raw scenes and shenanigans are proof that the celebrity has a pretty normal life like us.