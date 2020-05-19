Ana de Armas can literally rock anything. From the latest red carpet fashions to the most stylish of casual quarantine looks, the No Time To Die actress is simply flawless. Recently, she was seen rocking what could be one of our many favorite quarantine looks that she’s pulled off thus far, helping her and her Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor beau’s relationship reach a new level of ‘couple.’
The Knives Out actress was seen rocking one of Ben Affleck ’s button down shirts with a cropped black tank top and high-rise blue jeans while out running errands around Los Angeles.
Ben Affleck turns real-life action hero to get himself and Ana de Armas out of tricky situation
It’s no surprise to see that the actress is sporting one of Ben’s button down shirts as the two have been following self-quarantining measures from the safety of his L.A. home. Something else that the superstar couple has been seen rocking together? Their broken heart pendants. Ana was first seen wearing the necklace, setting off speculation as to who has the other half of the necklace.
Many fans suspected that Ben was most likely the one wearing the other half of the necklace (and they were right!). Since news first broke about their romance, fans have been able to watch their relationship blossom and witness just how close the two have become.
A source tells Page Six that Ana and Ben’s relationship has been able to grow much more due to all the time they have been spending together since they both began following social distancing measures together. “To get to spend so much time together is a real blessing,” expressed the source. They also shared how prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the two actors were set to spend quite sometime apart because of their busy schedules. Ben was reportedly going to start working on a project with Matt Damon , and Ana was said kick off the global press tour for the new James Bond film No Time To Die with Daniel Craig.