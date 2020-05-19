Ana de Armas can literally rock anything. From the latest red carpet fashions to the most stylish of casual quarantine looks, the No Time To Die actress is simply flawless. Recently, she was seen rocking what could be one of our many favorite quarantine looks that she’s pulled off thus far, helping her and her Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor beau’s relationship reach a new level of ‘couple.’

The Knives Out actress was seen rocking one of Ben Affleck ’s button down shirts with a cropped black tank top and high-rise blue jeans while out running errands around Los Angeles.

©GrosbyGroup Ana de Armas is seen proudly rocking one of her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s shirts while out-and-about

It’s no surprise to see that the actress is sporting one of Ben’s button down shirts as the two have been following self-quarantining measures from the safety of his L.A. home. Something else that the superstar couple has been seen rocking together? Their broken heart pendants. Ana was first seen wearing the necklace, setting off speculation as to who has the other half of the necklace.

Many fans suspected that Ben was most likely the one wearing the other half of the necklace (and they were right!). Since news first broke about their romance, fans have been able to watch their relationship blossom and witness just how close the two have become.