Why did you decide to sing fully in Spanish versus mixing the two cultures?

“I always mix a little bit of English into my music now like a few phrases here and there, but it was predominantly in Spanish. I just fell in love with it. I thought that my voice sounds better in Spanish than English, and it‘s just like a challenge for me. I think the language is so romantic and the way you can write. I just fell in love with it. I think for me, it’s so familiar but so exciting at the same time because it’s not a hundred percent the language I’m living in. I just enjoy it so much and it just feels natural.”

What’s your musical style?

“It‘s definitely Latin pop as a general, but it has a lot of urban influences like in the beats and the production. Lyrically, it can get to those different levels, and it’s always from personal experiences. I love that people can feel joy and dance and vibe to that at the same time. I love writing a slower tune, that real romantic song. I try and give it a little variation.”

Which sound do you find yourself gravitating to the most?

“I love a rhythm that you can move to, but it’s still soft, and it has really beautiful melodies over it. I also explore with all my stuff. Stuff that’s more tropical sounding because that’s the whole kind of going back to my roots. I love the kind of fresh sounds of the Caribbean, so just kind of finding a way to incorporate it all together.”

What sets you apart from other Latin music artists?

“I think it’s just because I obviously grew up in the UK, in London and that whole culture. That’d be my perspective on my lyrics and stuff could be quite different, even the sound, the melodies that I write. I think that kind of gives me a different flavor without trying to do it. I just can’t help it. I love collaborating with all the writers who are a hundred percent Latin. That mixture I think gives me my own sound.”

Do you have any dream collaborations in mind?

At the moment there’s the artist Jhay Cortez. I think he writes amazing songs. He’s super cool. Obviously, I think Rosalia is an amazing artist and the things she’s doing is cool especially for women. I’ll give you a different answer every day.” [Laughs]

©@brooker Daniela is finding her own sound in the world of Latin music

You have already nailed the girls’ night out vibe with Playita...

“I just loved the idea of working with Martina [La Peligrosa] because I think she’s so amazing and talented, and she gives that real flavor, like the whole Caribbean style. We went to Mexico for the video, and we had the best time together. I couldn’t be more grateful she’s on the song.”

Overall, what’s the message that you want everyone to receive from your music?

“I’m a lot about being independent, positivity and loving yourself. That’s a big thing for me, especially with body positivity as well.”



©@brooker Daniela’s latest single Playita features Martina La Peligrosa

What’s next?

“A lot of collaborations and just getting the music out there. A lot of visuals. I actually shot the other day a video at home during this time, so I’ll be putting that out as well eventually. And just trying to think of cool, creative things to do to make sense in this time. Then, hopefully when we will get back to normal, we can start doing some shows. That’s the end goal.”