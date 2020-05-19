Justin Bieber does Hailey's makeup and the results are impressive

Justin Bieber has picked up a new skill during quarantine! The Grammy winner expertly applied makeup to his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) during the latest episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch. “I’m going to do this lady’s makeup. Probably make her look like the most beautiful lady in the world, obviously,” the 26-year-old pop star said. Right off the bat, the Never Say Never singer confessed that he had “no idea how to do this” and “no idea where to start.” Thankfully, Justin had Hailey to walk him through each step.

©Justin Bieber Justin Bieber applied makeup to wife Hailey during an episode of their Facebook Watch series

“I want you to actually look good, I’m not trying to make you look like a clown,” Justin said. “Have you ever had to do makeup before?” the 23-year-old model asked her husband, to which he replied, “No, never done this in my life”—we would have never guessed!

With Hailey’s guidance, Justin started off the beauty session with foundation, followed by concealer, bronzer, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, highlighter, powder, lipstick, and finally lip gloss. When it came time for the big reveal, Hailey was surprised by Justin’s work. “It’s actually really good,” she laughed. “It’s not bad at all. That’s your new calling.” “Justin’s coming for every makeup artist,” Hailey warned, with the Canadian crooner adding, “Coming for you.”