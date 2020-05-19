Selena Quintanilla y Jennifer Lopez

Selena forever

Never-before-seen scenes of Jennifer Lopez have been released in new version of ‘Selena’ film

25 years since its release, the cult classic returns with new, raw material

BY HOLA! USA
LEER EN ESPAñOL

It’s been 25 years since the film Selena, the biopic based on the life of the late queen of Tejano music starring  Jennifer Lopez  premiered. The film‘s director, Gregory Nava, revealed that he is working on the relaunch of the movie with never-before-seen scenes, including two new musical numbers by JLo. According to the 71-year-old screenwriter, having told the story of the iconic singer  Selena Quintanilla has been his most rewarding work during his extensive career.

RELATED:

7 trends Selena Quintanilla rocked in the ‘90s that are still iconic

 
Jennifer Lopez como Selena Quintanilla©GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Lopez jumped to fame playing the role of Selena Quintanilla

The new version, which will be available on Blu-ray, is about to be listed under the Warner Bros studios Archival Collection as part of its privileged list of most iconic cult films.

RELACIONADO:

Luis Miguel y Selena Quintanilla: el día en que ambos posaron para una foto

 

“It was always a historical film, for many reasons, but now it is official. The story of Selena is the first Latina in this collection and her name as well as Jennifer López’s are now alongside those of stars like  Meryl Streep  and Humphrey Bogart, ” Gregory stated to the press.

Selena Quintanilla©@selena_q_gt
Unedited scenes of Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla have been released

The film about the life of Selena Quintanilla is, without a doubt, one of the most successful Latino films in the history of cinema in the U.S. For this reason, the Frida screenwriter is proud to be able to relaunch the movie without losing the initial objective, which was to highlight the life of the successful young woman.

 

“We have two versions of the movie, the one that was played at the movies and another extended version that was seen on television. There are two musical numbers that were not included in the first one, in addition to more scenes of Little Selena, ” explained the filmmaker.

Two documentaries are also now included in the new edition. The first features interviews of JLo – where she reflects on the impact the film had on her career – and members of the Quintanilla family. The second is a reflection and evaluation of Selena‘s legacy.

RELATED:

The MAC Cosmetics’ Selena La Reina collection is finally here

 
More about
Read More