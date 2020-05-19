It’s been 25 years since the film Selena, the biopic based on the life of the late queen of Tejano music starring Jennifer Lopez premiered. The film‘s director, Gregory Nava, revealed that he is working on the relaunch of the movie with never-before-seen scenes, including two new musical numbers by JLo. According to the 71-year-old screenwriter, having told the story of the iconic singer Selena Quintanilla has been his most rewarding work during his extensive career.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez jumped to fame playing the role of Selena Quintanilla

The new version, which will be available on Blu-ray, is about to be listed under the Warner Bros studios Archival Collection as part of its privileged list of most iconic cult films.

“It was always a historical film, for many reasons, but now it is official. The story of Selena is the first Latina in this collection and her name as well as Jennifer López’s are now alongside those of stars like Meryl Streep and Humphrey Bogart, ” Gregory stated to the press.