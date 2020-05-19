It’s been 25 years since the film Selena, the biopic based on the life of the late queen of Tejano music starring Jennifer Lopez premiered. The film‘s director, Gregory Nava, revealed that he is working on the relaunch of the movie with never-before-seen scenes, including two new musical numbers by JLo. According to the 71-year-old screenwriter, having told the story of the iconic singer Selena Quintanilla has been his most rewarding work during his extensive career.
The new version, which will be available on Blu-ray, is about to be listed under the Warner Bros studios Archival Collection as part of its privileged list of most iconic cult films.
“It was always a historical film, for many reasons, but now it is official. The story of Selena is the first Latina in this collection and her name as well as Jennifer López’s are now alongside those of stars like Meryl Streep and Humphrey Bogart, ” Gregory stated to the press.
The film about the life of Selena Quintanilla is, without a doubt, one of the most successful Latino films in the history of cinema in the U.S. For this reason, the Frida screenwriter is proud to be able to relaunch the movie without losing the initial objective, which was to highlight the life of the successful young woman.
Join me today in #CelebratingSelena. 🌹✨ I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing. Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me below.🌹❤️ 🎥: @louispalacios
“We have two versions of the movie, the one that was played at the movies and another extended version that was seen on television. There are two musical numbers that were not included in the first one, in addition to more scenes of Little Selena, ” explained the filmmaker.
Two documentaries are also now included in the new edition. The first features interviews of JLo – where she reflects on the impact the film had on her career – and members of the Quintanilla family. The second is a reflection and evaluation of Selena‘s legacy.