Gianluca Vacchi is a few months away from becoming a father, and his excitement is so grand that he can’t help but share every detail of this sweet moment. The eccentric multi-millionaire shared a sweet photo featuring Sharon Fonseca‘s tummy and revealed that his girlfriend’s pregnancy is more advanced than many thought it to be. The expecting couple announced the exciting news of their first child on Mother’s Day - the baby bump of the Venezuelan model was barely noticeable. A few days after the happy announcement, Sharon looks more stunning than ever, thanks to that pregnancy glow moms-to-be often radiate.

©@gianlucavacchi Pure happiness...Gianluca, 52, and Sharon, 25, are expecting their first child

In the snap, Sharon sits between Gianluca’s legs, while he gently gazes at her. The mom-to-be is seen all smiles while showing off her tummy wearing a pink and black lace swimsuit top while smiling at the camera. Next to the couple is Gordo, one of Gianluca’s inseparable pets. “The four of us enjoying a beautiful Sunday at l’Eremita,” captioned the Italian businessman.

©@gianlucavacchi The couple has been together for two years

The cute picture was taken in Bologna, Italy. Gianluca and his girlfriend moved there after spending a few weeks in Miami, where they spent most of the quarantine due to the Coronavirus health emergency.