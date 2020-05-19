Gianluca Vacchi is a few months away from becoming a father, and his excitement is so grand that he can’t help but share every detail of this sweet moment. The eccentric multi-millionaire shared a sweet photo featuring Sharon Fonseca‘s tummy and revealed that his girlfriend’s pregnancy is more advanced than many thought it to be. The expecting couple announced the exciting news of their first child on Mother’s Day - the baby bump of the Venezuelan model was barely noticeable. A few days after the happy announcement, Sharon looks more stunning than ever, thanks to that pregnancy glow moms-to-be often radiate.
In the snap, Sharon sits between Gianluca’s legs, while he gently gazes at her. The mom-to-be is seen all smiles while showing off her tummy wearing a pink and black lace swimsuit top while smiling at the camera. Next to the couple is Gordo, one of Gianluca’s inseparable pets. “The four of us enjoying a beautiful Sunday at l’Eremita,” captioned the Italian businessman.
The cute picture was taken in Bologna, Italy. Gianluca and his girlfriend moved there after spending a few weeks in Miami, where they spent most of the quarantine due to the Coronavirus health emergency.
On his Instagram account, Gianluca shared some details of his trip from Miami to Italy, where he traveled in a private jet and took the necessary precautions. In this video, both Gianluca and his girlfriend appear using special masks, in addition to a flight attendant taking their temperature before take off.
First signs
After a long flight, the couple finally arrived in Bologna. According to Sharon, their journey was quite a challenge, since it’s not the same to travel when pregnant. On her Instagram profile, the brunette beauty shared her experience while stating she was still recovering from it.
“Still on jet-lag.. I feel like this time it hit me 3 times harder but sometimes I have to remember that my body is going through so many changes now and I have to give it more time and be more patient with myself. Hope you have a beautiful Sunday,” she wrote next to a photo wearing a floral pink dress.