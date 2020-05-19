The Terminator is looking forward to becoming a grandfather! Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt during a virtual appearance Monday on The Tonight Show. “Can you believe that? I mean that is really exciting news that Katherine now [is] pregnant and [is going to] have a baby. I don‘t know when exactly, but sometime this summer,” the 72-year-old actor shared. “And inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, a she or he, and have some fun.”
The former governor of California admitted that he’s been thinking about his future grandchild’s “gene pool.” Katherine, whose mother Maria Shriver is the niece of the late President John F. Kennedy, and Chris’ child will be part Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt. “I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs,” Arnold joked. “Think about it. That is a lot of power here.” Arnold noted that the “worst thing” that can happen to his grandchild is if he or she ends up with his accent. He said, “I mean, that’s what we don’t want.”
The Hollywood star, who is a father of five children—Katherine, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena —told host Jimmy Fallon that being a dad is “so much fun” and that the “trick” is communication.
It was reported in April that Katherine is pregnant with her first child. The author and Chris tied the knot last June. The couple’s impending bundle of joy will be the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s second child. Chris is already a father to seven-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his first wife Anna Farris. Chris recently spoke to Extra about his pregnancy cravings, joking, “It’s been tough. Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like ’em so much.”
He continued, “Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I’ve gained a little weight in quarantine and she just sweetly looked at me and I was like ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’”