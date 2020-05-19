The Terminator is looking forward to becoming a grandfather! Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt during a virtual appearance Monday on The Tonight Show. “Can you believe that? I mean that is really exciting news that Katherine now [is] pregnant and [is going to] have a baby. I don‘t know when exactly, but sometime this summer,” the 72-year-old actor shared. “And inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, a she or he, and have some fun.”

©Getty Images Arnold’s daughter and her husband Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together

The former governor of California admitted that he’s been thinking about his future grandchild’s “gene pool.” Katherine, whose mother Maria Shriver is the niece of the late President John F. Kennedy, and Chris’ child will be part Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt. “I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs,” Arnold joked. “Think about it. That is a lot of power here.” Arnold noted that the “worst thing” that can happen to his grandchild is if he or she ends up with his accent. He said, “I mean, that’s what we don’t want.”

The Hollywood star, who is a father of five children—Katherine, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena —told host Jimmy Fallon that being a dad is “so much fun” and that the “trick” is communication.