Britney Spears is one of those celebrities that are simply timeless in their relatability. The ...Baby One More Time singer was one of the 1990s and early 2000s darlings, beloved by young girls and women everywhere. From her killer style to her catchy hits, she was the girl we all wanted to be. Recently, the star took to Instagram to further prove that our love for her is right and just when she opened up about feeling insecure when she was younger and how bangs (yes, you read that correctly) helped her feel empowered growing up. She revealed, “I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday [.] it was such a big deal to expose my forehead [.] only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off.”

©@britneyspears Britney Spears opens up about the insecurities she felt about her appearance growing up

The mamá-of-two shared how her teeth also affected the way that she viewed herself. “I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough,” she continued. In her uber relatable post, she gives us insight on how in the South (she was born in McComb, Mississippi and raised in Kentwood, Louisiana) only the pretty people could show their foreheads, specifically beauty pageant girls. So when the modeling agency said she “wasn’t pretty enough,” she decided that she would forego the bangs and show off her forehead. “...so I went home and said, ‘maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead’! I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous 🤣 ! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool, and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since!”