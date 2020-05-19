Rosalía is feeling the effects of being far away from her family during the global pandemic. The Con Altura songstress couldn’t make it back home to Spain to be with her family at the start of the Coronavirus outbreak – as a result – she is quarantined in Miami with her closest friends. “It’s always hard to be far from your family, in another country, and more so at a moment like this,” the 26-year-old told Elle. “But given the situation, I’m lucky to have great friends here in Miami I can lean on.”
Other than missing her family and friends back home, the hardest part has been “having to stop suddenly, since I’m a person who is always involved in lots of projects and traveling all over the place.” She continued: “What’s changed for me is realizing that from one day to the next, there are things that can cease to exist. It’s like the world stopped, literally.”
Just like many across the world, Rosalia shared that she is caught between creating art that she’s passionate about and just having moments where she does nothing. “I’m making progress on my music, but notwithstanding, I wanted to remark on something that seems to be happening to a lot of people, myself included,” the Dolerme singer shared.
“There’s this kind of pressure to be creative or busy most of the time, with lots of activities and progress, and I’m trying to run from that. I’m trying to do things that help keep me mentally healthy, and if that includes making music, then great. But I won’t lie—there are days when I just watch a show and eat a packet of cookies.”
Prior to the world shutting down, the songstress took the stage at the Grammy awards, released her second album El Mal Querer and gained millions of fans around the world. Rosalia, admits that her whirlwind success has brought fans that she never thought she would have. Including, an artist she has looked up too. “Like, man, I don’t know! People who are a part of global pop culture,” she shared. “David Byrne came to my concert in New York. And Caetano Veloso. And Frank Ocean. I was having a heart attack!”