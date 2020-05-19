Rosalía is feeling the effects of being far away from her family during the global pandemic. The Con Altura songstress couldn’t make it back home to Spain to be with her family at the start of the Coronavirus outbreak – as a result – she is quarantined in Miami with her closest friends. “It’s always hard to be far from your family, in another country, and more so at a moment like this,” the 26-year-old told Elle. “But given the situation, I’m lucky to have great friends here in Miami I can lean on.”

©@rosalia.vt Rosalía has been quarantined away from her family in Miami

Other than missing her family and friends back home, the hardest part has been “having to stop suddenly, since I’m a person who is always involved in lots of projects and traveling all over the place.” She continued: “What’s changed for me is realizing that from one day to the next, there are things that can cease to exist. It’s like the world stopped, literally.”

Just like many across the world, Rosalia shared that she is caught between creating art that she’s passionate about and just having moments where she does nothing. “I’m making progress on my music, but notwithstanding, I wanted to remark on something that seems to be happening to a lot of people, myself included,” the Dolerme singer shared.