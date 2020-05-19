Legally Blonde 3 may soon be hitting the big screens thanks to Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. The Office actress and Goor will be writing the script for the third installment of the film.

Good new, JLo lovers! If you’ve ever wanted to own a Jennifer Lopez’s gown, now you can do so. Georges Chakra, the designer behind the singers bright pink dress she wore to the 2018 American Music Awards, is teaming ups with EBay to auction the gown for COVID-19 relief.

©GettyImages JLo’s American Music Award dress will be auction for coronavirus relief.

Social distancing did not stop Karol G and the Jonas brother from dropping a fun video for their latest collab, X. Watch the highly-anticipated video here.

Rita Wilson is getting creative during quarantine. The singer told Entertainment Tonight that she has been using the extra time at home to create new music. “In some ways, it’s been a very creative time and in some ways, it’s been a very reflective time. I’ve been writing songs almost every day,” she told the news outlet. Rita also revealed that her latest single Where‘s My Country Song , which was inspired by her mother, was produced while self-isolating. “It really was inspired by my mom who was an amazing mother and she did everything for us,“ Rita explained. ”Music sometimes portrays an idealized version of women in music, and I wanted to shine the spotlight on the women who are maybe just doing their jobs with grace and dignity and perhaps asking, ‘Does anybody ever see me? Does anybody want to write a song about me?’ And that’s really what the inspiration was.”