Oooh la la, the Jonas Brothers and Karol G are dancing from a distance in their latest music video! The group and the Columbian songstress premiered the video for their joint single X on Monday, May 18, and it’s just as amazing as fans would expect. Keeping up with the social distancing guidelines, the video was shot in everyone’s respective homes. Due to the Coronavirus – Karol, couldn’t join the brothers in the video, but that wasn’t an issue at all.

©Youtube Karol G and the Jonas Brothers released the video for their latest single X

“The #XMusicVideo is here! Definitely a new experience shooting a music video with the directors on Zoom while we were at home 🤯😂 Hope you guys love it,” the caption read on the official Jonas Brothers social media page. In the visuals, Nick, Joe , Kevin and Karol sing and dance along to the song in their respective iPhones. Making magic, it’s like all of the musicians are in the same space. Karol, 29, looks glam as she appears in the frame and serenades the bros in a stunning all red outfit. The Tusa singer rocks long curly tresses.

The Jonas Brothers and Karol did a premiere performance of the single on Saturday, May 16, as they closed out the LeBron James Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of 2020 television special. Karol teased the performance with a selfie. “Graduation party tonight.” X was released in conjunction with the Sucker singers latest single 5 More Minutes.