Jonas Brothers

Kisses from a distance!

Karol G and the Jonas Brothers take social distancing to a new (and sexy) level with ‘ X’ music video

Be safe -- and dance!

BY

Oooh la la, the  Jonas Brothers  and  Karol G  are dancing from a distance in their latest music video! The group and the Columbian songstress premiered the video for their joint single X on Monday, May 18, and it’s just as amazing as fans would expect. Keeping up with the social distancing guidelines, the video was shot in everyone’s respective homes. Due to the Coronavirus – Karol, couldn’t join the brothers in the video, but that wasn’t an issue at all.

Related:

Karol G and Anuel AA give a look at their quarantine life in Follow music video

 
Karol G, the Jonas Brothers©Youtube
Karol G and the Jonas Brothers released the video for their latest single X

“The #XMusicVideo is here! Definitely a new experience shooting a music video with the directors on Zoom while we were at home 🤯😂 Hope you guys love it,” the caption read on the official Jonas Brothers social media page. In the visuals,  Nick,   Joe , Kevin and Karol sing and dance along to the song in their respective iPhones. Making magic, it’s like all of the musicians are in the same space. Karol, 29, looks glam as she appears in the frame and serenades the bros in a stunning all red outfit. The Tusa singer rocks long curly tresses.

Related:

Songs from the inside: Ricky Martin, Karol G and more music inspired by life in quarantine

 

The Jonas Brothers and Karol did a premiere performance of the single on Saturday, May 16, as they closed out the LeBron James Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of 2020 television special. Karol teased the performance with a selfie. “Graduation party tonight.” X was released in conjunction with the Sucker singers latest single 5 More Minutes.

Jonas Brothers, Karol G©Youtube
X is the first time Karol and the Jo Bros have worked together

X is the first time the trio, who reunited in 2019, have collaborated with Karol, but not the first time they have sung in Spanish. Last year, the boys teamed up with Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha for Runaway . The single marked the first time that the brothers sang in Spanish.

Could there be more cross-over collaborations for Karol and the Jo Bros?

More about
Read More