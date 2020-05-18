Luisana Lopilato is Michael Bublé ’s everything. The Canadian singer celebrated his wife’s birthday on Monday, May 18, by sharing a rare photo of his three kids—Noah, six, Elias, four, and Vida, one—with their mom. “Happy birthday Luisana. Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness. You’re our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you’ve become,” the Everything crooner captioned the snapshot. Luisana, who turned 33, reacted to the post writing, “I love u!! U are the rock of this family!!!” The Argentinian actress also marked her special day by posting photos of herself holding a sparkler, while wearing a pink birthday tiara. “Happy birthday to me,” she wrote alongside the post.

©Michael Buble Michael called Luisana his hero in a moving birthday tribute

Michael’s moving tribute for his wife comes days after Luisana revealed that her husband has received death threats following their now-infamous live video session. “We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn‘t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating,” she said (via HELLO!) on the Argentinian talk show Intrusos. “It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.”

The Chiquititas star admitted that she was “worried” for her family because they received “a lot of threats.” “I suffered a lot with what happened,” she shared. “It caused Mike a lot of pain too.” Luisana also praised Michael calling him “a gentleman” who is “always concerned with trying to make me even more happy than I already am.”