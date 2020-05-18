Oprah Winfrey has a lot of wisdom to offer, but during her first virtual live stream with WW, she revealed one of the biggest life lessons she learned recently is from her “daughter” Sadé, who is one of the many graduates from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for girls. Sadé has been living with Oprah and Stedman and explained to them that she needed a moment to herself.
“I need some time, away from y’all, away from the socializing, away from dinner or whatever just to be with myself,” Oprah shared of Sadé’s feelings during the Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward – Live Virtual Experience on May 16. Though she did not understand the message in the beginning, Oprah realized it’s a good thing to seek time alone during quarantine. “What a great thing to be able to ask for what you need, even if you think it’s going to hurt other people’s feelings, particularly at this moment,” admitted the 66-year-old media mogul.
The former talk show host has been spending time with her family while coloring Easter eggs and filming her other “daughter” Thando Dlomo on her epic at-home haircut experience by her partner Stedman Graham.
While she is learning from the younger generation, Oprah has launched the virtual experience to help move forward through mind, body and spirit. The workshop will feature Oprah’s lessons in wellness, tools to activate your own story of transformation, an interactive workbook with exercises to help you find your healthiest life and live conversation with attendees. This is ideal for people who want to focus on well-being and reset their minds during the global pandemic.
Class of 2020, this is not the graduation ceremony you envisioned. Even though there may not be pomp because of the circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose and vision, passion and energy, and hope. My hope is that you will harness your education, your voice, your vote and use it to create more equity, more justice, and more joy in the world. Congratulations Class of 2020! You are now the class that COMMENCED a new way forward 🎓🎓🎓
Though Oprah still remains in quarantine in California, she recently shared an inspiring message during a virtual ceremony to the graduating class of 2020, “My hope is that you will harness your education, your voice, your vote and use it to create more equity, more justice, and more joy in the world.”
In a recent video post, Oprah is leading by example and using her platform to advocate for Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed in Georgia in February. She along with her family participated in a walk in his honor on what would have been his 26th birthday.