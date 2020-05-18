Oprah Winfrey has a lot of wisdom to offer, but during her first virtual live stream with WW, she revealed one of the biggest life lessons she learned recently is from her “daughter” Sadé, who is one of the many graduates from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for girls. Sadé has been living with Oprah and Stedman and explained to them that she needed a moment to herself.

“I need some time, away from y’all, away from the socializing, away from dinner or whatever just to be with myself,” Oprah shared of Sadé’s feelings during the Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward – Live Virtual Experience on May 16. Though she did not understand the message in the beginning, Oprah realized it’s a good thing to seek time alone during quarantine. “What a great thing to be able to ask for what you need, even if you think it’s going to hurt other people’s feelings, particularly at this moment,” admitted the 66-year-old media mogul.

©@oprah Oprah’s daughter teaches her the importance of spending time alone

The former talk show host has been spending time with her family while coloring Easter eggs and filming her other “daughter” Thando Dlomo on her epic at-home haircut experience by her partner Stedman Graham.



While she is learning from the younger generation, Oprah has launched the virtual experience to help move forward through mind, body and spirit. The workshop will feature Oprah’s lessons in wellness, tools to activate your own story of transformation, an interactive workbook with exercises to help you find your healthiest life and live conversation with attendees. This is ideal for people who want to focus on well-being and reset their minds during the global pandemic.