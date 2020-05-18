In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion industry took immediate action to show support. Adding to the list is designer Georges Chakra, who’s behind one of Jennifer Lopez ’s most memorable red carpet looks. It was he who dressed the superstar in the striking bright pink dress she wore to the 2018 American Music Awards. If you’ve ever dreamt of owning such a dress, now may be your chance as the designer has teamed up with Chic Relief, a charity helping to combat the coronavirus pandemic to auction off JLo’s gorgeous couture gown.

©GettyImages JLo stunned on the red carpet in 2018’s AMAs

The On the Floor singer slipped into the Fall/Winter 2018 Couture gown, which is made of silk chiffon and features sexy side cutouts, a plunging halter neckline, a thigh-high slit and a contrast black cage detailing on the back.

The mom-of-two stunned as she stood and posed in front of the cameras. Of course, her fierce attitude was la creme de la creme in achieving her daringly sex look. JLo proudly held up the loose fabric cascading from the back of her neck to simulate a cape.

©GettyImages The gown designed by Georges Chakras is now being auctioned

In case you’re looking to channel your inner JLO, her dress will be available on eBay from now until 4 p.m. P.T., May 27, 2020. What’s more, 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Direct Relief with eBay matching the funds raised by the dress for up to $1 million. The e-commerce giant will also help provide protective gear, along with other support, to front-line medical workers across the world.