Cardi B , Bad Bunny and Selena Gomez has special words of encouragement for the Graduating Class of 2020. The three musicians recorded messages for the Facebook and Instagram Live virtual graduation ceremony. Over the weekend, the superstars joined hundreds of fellow musicians, athletes, leaders, former presidents and more to wish the graduating class the best of luck. Fortunately for those whose ceremonies were canceled due to Coronavirus, the stars were there to offer life-changing and inspiring advice.
Cardi took to her social media to remind the graduates that Coronavirus cannot take away from all of the world they did to reach the end of their matriculation. “Congrats, congrats,” she said in a video posted on her social media. “Don’t let know Coronavirus take this special moment from you.”
The Money rapper also encouraged students to be smart when it comes to the classes they are picking and the careers they are choosing. “Make sure that the class you’re gonna pick is going to benefit you,” she added. “Research careers that is around the money that you want to make in the future. It’s more than a diploma, it’s more than graduation, it’s knowledge.”
Bad Bunny chimed in with a message of his own. The Yo Perreo Sola rapper recorded a message for those who are taking the next steps in their lives during the difficult times. “We have to stay strong, not forget to give thanks and smile. Even though I know that sometimes we don’t want to smile, we have to look for a way to do it and stay positive,” the 26-year-old shared. “Work hard on everything that you set out to do and all your goals but remember, it doesn’t matter what we achieve, the most important thing is respect for others.”
He continued about values: “They are what say who you are. They are what define us as people. Success isn’t measured in money. Success to me is experience and memories that we carry in our hearts forever.”
Selena Gomez pulled inspiration from one of her idols, Oprah Winfrey, as she congratulated the class. The Rare songstress started off by sharing the piece of advice that she would tell her younger self. “Go ahead and do it,” she told the graduates.
“You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and I know it’s not exactly how you’d imagine your graduations would look like, but I want to say it’s okay not to know what you want to do with the rest of your life. It’s a journey to find your direction or your passion so don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks, as they happen to all of us.” The Boyfriend singer ended with a quote from Oprah that said, “You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe.”