Bad Bunny chimed in with a message of his own. The Yo Perreo Sola rapper recorded a message for those who are taking the next steps in their lives during the difficult times. “We have to stay strong, not forget to give thanks and smile. Even though I know that sometimes we don’t want to smile, we have to look for a way to do it and stay positive,” the 26-year-old shared. “Work hard on everything that you set out to do and all your goals but remember, it doesn’t matter what we achieve, the most important thing is respect for others.”

He continued about values: “They are what say who you are. They are what define us as people. Success isn’t measured in money. Success to me is experience and memories that we carry in our hearts forever.”

©@selenagomez The celebrities wanted to share words of encouragement for the graduates

Selena Gomez pulled inspiration from one of her idols, Oprah Winfrey, as she congratulated the class. The Rare songstress started off by sharing the piece of advice that she would tell her younger self. “Go ahead and do it,” she told the graduates.

“You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and I know it’s not exactly how you’d imagine your graduations would look like, but I want to say it’s okay not to know what you want to do with the rest of your life. It’s a journey to find your direction or your passion so don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks, as they happen to all of us.” The Boyfriend singer ended with a quote from Oprah that said, “You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe.”