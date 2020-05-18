Kate Middleton and Prince William video chatted with Shout crisis volunteers

Covid-19 News!

Prince William and Kate Middleton take over the radio, Serena Williams talks mental health and more

All the latest trending news on the coronavirus pandemic in the worlds of entertainment and royalty

BY

 Prince William  and  Kate Middleton  got back in the radio business. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took over almost every U.K. radio station on Monday, May 18, to share a heart-warming message with the world. “We’re all connected, and you are not alone.” The pair were joined by other famous Brits to kick off Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K.

Related:

Jessica Alba attemps to give her daughter a quarantine haircut and more updates

Belgium's King Philippe protects himself as he drops daughter off at school

 
prince william, kate middleton©@kensingtonroyal
Prince William and Kate Middleton took over the U.K radio

 Serena Williams , Mark Cuban, Michael Phelps and more celebrities will participate in Verizon Media’s “Reset Your Mindset” event. The two-part virtual wellness event will be held on May 20 and May 27. The initiative will feature discussions about wellness, mental, emotional and physical health – and how to translate it.

Related

Prince Royce is selling face masks for a good cause

Beyoncé and her family test for Coronavirus so they can spend special day together

 

Pierce Brosnan had something to celebrate! The 007 actor celebrated his son Dylan’s latest accomplishment. The actor took to his social media to share a picture of his Dylan sporting his cap and gown after graduating from USC. “Congratulations Dylan on your graduation and academic achievements at USC School of Cinematic Arts. Go forth into this new world and make it your own. Be fearless, courageous and generous. Love, Dad.”


Royal watchers are going to have to wait for Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark and Matthew Kumar’s wedding. The royal and the American businessman were set to marry in Greece this month. The sad news comes after  Princess Beatrice  and Edoardo Mozzi put a pin in their nuptials.

 

 Andrew Cuomo  showed New Yorker’s just how easy it is to get a  Coronavirus  test. On Sunday, May 17, the politician stressed the importance of the residents of the city utilizing the 700 testing sites. The popular Governor took to his social media to share a video of him getting a test during his daily briefing. “It’s quick, easy and painless. If I have time, you do too.”

  

 Taylor Swift  blessed the world with a primetime concert special. The pop superstar’s City of Lover concert series aired on ABC. The concert special featured a performance of live songs with her September show in Paris. Following the special, Taylor surprised fans with live versions of the hits.

More about
Read More