Dayanara Torres ’ spirit and strength are truly admirable. Always smiling, the former Miss Universe won her battle against skin cancer, but she also had to say goodbye to her fiancé, the Italian businessman Louis D´Esposito. Today, Marc Anthony ‘s ex looks towards the future, and she hasn’t closed the door on cupid. On the contrary, she even has an application on her phone where she could meet her next boyfriend.

©@dayanarapr Dayanara Torres is ready to give love a second chance

Dayanara wants to fall in love again and share the joy of life with someone other than her children, Cristian, and Ryan. “My friends put me on an app to find a boyfriend, it is an exclusive network, and they did it because we are amid quarantine,” she said during a virtual chat with the television show, Molusco TV.

Loading the player...

She didn‘t oppose, as it seems like the best option to meet people now that the world is in confinement. “You can’t go out, but you’re calm at home and it’s easier to talk to people. I would like to fall in love, ” she said with a big smile.