Dayanara Torres ’ spirit and strength are truly admirable. Always smiling, the former Miss Universe won her battle against skin cancer, but she also had to say goodbye to her fiancé, the Italian businessman Louis D´Esposito. Today, Marc Anthony ‘s ex looks towards the future, and she hasn’t closed the door on cupid. On the contrary, she even has an application on her phone where she could meet her next boyfriend.
Dayanara wants to fall in love again and share the joy of life with someone other than her children, Cristian, and Ryan. “My friends put me on an app to find a boyfriend, it is an exclusive network, and they did it because we are amid quarantine,” she said during a virtual chat with the television show, Molusco TV.
She didn‘t oppose, as it seems like the best option to meet people now that the world is in confinement. “You can’t go out, but you’re calm at home and it’s easier to talk to people. I would like to fall in love, ” she said with a big smile.
“I have been on a break. The cancer thing happened, a lot of work, I cured myself of cancer, and then all this pandemic comes. The universe doesn’t want anything to happen, but I am ready, and when it arrives, it will arrive, ” she assured with a statement many women could relate to right now.
Ending her engagement amid her health battle
Without holding back, Marc Anthony‘s ex talked about how her engagement to Louis D’Esposito, with whom she already had big wedding day plans, ended. “We were committed, and the plans were going well, but when he learned about my illness, he did not know how to deal with something so hard,” she recalled.
Although it was painful, Dayanara understood that he wasn’t the right person for her. “At the end of the day, you don‘t want someone like that by your side,” she added of her ex, who she assumes had such a reaction due to how he was culturally raised – very different from affectionate Latinos.
“He ended our relationship over the phone, he told me he couldn‘t do it, that he had other commitments,” she added about how Louis ended their plans to marry. But Dayanara is a strong woman! She was able to recover from the heartbreak and put all her energy into recovering. And she did it!