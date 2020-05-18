Eva Mendes got an inspiring makeover and bold makeup by her daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amanda Lee Gosling that screams creativity. “They’ve won ❤️,” quipped Eva with a selfie showing off her colorful makeup. And the color choices for this wild makeup were bright and eye-catching - blue eye shadows, orange shades and purple lipstick. Though Eva barely shows the behind-the-scenes of her private life, the actress does occasionally share snippets of being a mom on her feed. The 46-year-old actress previously shared another artistic makeover with a pink, purple and orange contour.

©@evamendes Eva Mendes gets a wild makeover from her young daughters

Though she’s been reserved during her quarantine life with her family, Eva admitted why she refrains from posting images from her daughters and husband Ryan Gosling. “Hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I‘ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent,” shared Eva on a previous post.

The mother-of-two also shared that she has felt conflicted on what to share on social media during the global pandemic, “During these times, I’m so confused about what to post so I’m going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well.”