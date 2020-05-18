Fancy rustling something up in the kitchen but stuck for inspiration? Well look no further than this hilarious video of Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo attempting eggplant parmigiana with help from none other than Italian designer duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana . Connected via the Internet, we get a glimpse into the Italian kitchen of the designers as well as inside Sofia’s light and airy kitchen. “I’m just going to stand here and look beautiful,” says the Modern Family actress, “I don’t know how to cook!”

And she does look stunning in a floral bodice (quite probably a D&G one) and jeans, her hair in soft waves around her shoulders and a statement silver necklace to glam proceedings up. “What are you drinking?” Asks Stefano, seeing Sofia clasping a glass in her hand while Manolo is busy in the background with the frying pan over a hot hob. “A negroni!” She responds to which the Italian pair plug their own wine, a Sicilian rosé. They promise to send her a bottle to LA which provokes a lot of excitement from the Colombian actress.

©Instagram The eggplant parmigiana turned out wonderfully – thanks to Manolo’s efforts!

Sofia then tells the designer duo off for bragging about their luscious-looking Italian tomatoes and the fresh basil that they have growing on their balcony. “This is the most my mother has cooked in 30 years,” quips Manolo. “I’m pretending” laughs Sofia. “I want to thank you – it took Dolce and Gabbana to get her into the kitchen to cook.” Her son retorts. He then asks what temperature the dish should be cooked at and Domenico responds: “I don’t know, I never check, I cook with my fantasy!”