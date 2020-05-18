We’re not sure why, but Naomi Campbell was “on the move.” The supermodel needed to travel on an airplane (hopefully for a good reason) over the weekend. She posted a selfie of her safety measures on what appeared to be a private jet. We definitely applaud the use of protective gear!

©@naomi

Prince William’s mental health special is set to debut at the perfect time. A new trailer for Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health dropped on Sunday, May 17, making it clear that we need the royal’s show more than ever in these trying times. “You can’t be ashamed of your mental health, you’ve got to be able to look it in the eye and go deal with it, here we go,” he says. “It’s about feeling confident enough to say things aren’t great. It’s OK to not be OK.” Watch below!