A global pandemic isn’t going to stop Jennifer Lopez from finishing her latest movie. It’s merely forced production to get creative. The dedicated triple threat and her co-star Maluma needed to film pick-ups, smaller shots recorded after a scene has already been filmed to fill continuity or editing needs, from home for the new rom-com Marry Me. JLo took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share an incredible behind-the-scenes peek at the process, making us all marvel at how she did it!

“Stay at home shoots!” JLo captioned the disappearing post, which showcased two photos from the quarantined production day. They seemed to be shooting some kind of spa scene, the 50-year-old star had a towel wrapped around her body and hair, and sat one what appeared to be a massage table.

While the top image was a screen capture from the scene, the bottom showed production running the show. Producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas virtually looked at the footage, as the rest of the team conferenced in. JLo must have been directed via video chat - which is probably a first for her!

Elaine reposted the graphic, shedding more light on the moment: “Doing a pick up scene for a movie during a global pandemic when one star is in Miami and another in Columbia!” she exclaimed. “Love Love my team.”

This feat undoubtedly took a ton of coordination. Production most likely had to deliver not only lighting and camera equipment to Jennifer’s home, but set decorations, props and costumes so everything matched what’d already been shot. What we can’t stop wondering is who her crew was for the day? While technology enables things to be done remotely, we love the image of Alex Rodriguez and the kids rallying to make a movie with mom and no one can take that away from us!