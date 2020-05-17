Forget “green eggs and ham,” Alexis Olympia has bright red waffles. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian ’s adorable two-year-old has been known to whip things up in the kitchen with her parents, but this weekend a simple-yet-whimsical recipe was on the docket. After sharing a boomerang of his cutie pie mixing up colorful batter on his Instagram Story, dad Alexis took to his page to showcase the final result. And, honestly, it’s not something you see every day!

©@alexisohanian Order up - Alexis Olympia’s red waffles!

“Is it even breakfast if it‘s not this fluorescent??” the Reddit founder playfully wrote, adding: “@olympiaohanian has redesigned breakfast.” The caption went along with a photo showcasing Olympia’s bright red waffles plated on a Tiffany & Co. ABC Bears plate - come on, this is a famous family, after all.

It seems we only got a glimpse at one version of the morning treat, as there was a bowl of orange batter on the island. This is by far the first time Olympia has helped her dad in the kitchen. Just this week, the pair ventured into pancake art. Using blue and pink batter, the daddy-daughter designs appeared to be a doggie mermaid, a regular mermaid and, perhaps most impressively, Olympia’s name spelled out.