©GettyImages Sebastián and Tini were never afraid to show fans how much they loved each other

For some time now, fans of the former couple have been speculating that things between the two had taken a turn for the worse after the two returned to their respective home countries due to the coronavirus pandemic (Sebastian returned to Colombia, while Tini to Argentina). Loyal fans had been noticing that there was a bit of distance between the two (emotional, not just physical), many thinking that their icy demeanor toward one another might have been impart to a third party interfering. Some fans speculated that Netflix’s Elite actress Danna Paola might have been the third party, despite Sebastian and her only being good friends.

Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel’s relationship timeline

After rumors had circulated about the crazy chemistry both shared, it wasn’t until the late June 2019 that the two announced that they were together. The former couple made it ‘Instagram official’ by sharing pictures of them together. “I love you, I love you,” wrote Tini in one of her first posts about her then beau.

Just under a year of their official announcement, the two singers have declared that they are no longer together. One of the last times the two were seen interacting online was on April 25, when Tini shared a cover of Sebastian’s song Hace falta amor with Ricky Martin . The Colombian crooner was blown away by her interpretation of the song and shared the video to his profile. “Thank you my love for sharing such a wonderful version of the song,” expressed Sebastian. Tini responded, “I miss you...thank you for gifting us such a beautiful song ❤️🙏🏻.”

Just three weeks after this exchange, things have officially reached their end between the two of them, leaving their fans (as well as each other) with only happy memories.