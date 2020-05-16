Oprah gifted the class of 2020 her signature wisdom with an empowering virtual commencement speech. Mother O joined fellow A-listers like Matthew McConaughey and Cardi B during the #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 livestream to honor senior’s who lost their ceremony due to the global pandemic. Watch the leader’s powerful speech below!

Kim Kardashian and SKIMS released their first line of Seamless Face Masks and they’re already sold-out. Inspired by the brand’s signature Solutionwear™, the non-medical, one size masks are soft and breathable for all-day wear and are available in five tonal colors. To further support COVID-19 relief efforts and protect those particularly vulnerable to the virus, SKIMS donated 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to the following charitable partners: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance. The brand has also pledged to donate $1 million across these charities.