oprah commencement speech

COVID-19 UPDATES

Oprah’s moving commencement speech, Kim Kardashian makes face masks and more news

All the latest coronavirus updates as it pertains to celebrities and royalty

BY

Oprah gifted the class of 2020 her signature wisdom with an empowering virtual commencement speech. Mother O joined fellow A-listers like Matthew McConaughey and Cardi B during the         #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020        livestream to honor senior’s who lost their ceremony due to the global pandemic. Watch the leader’s powerful speech below!

 

Kim Kardashian and SKIMS released their first line of Seamless Face Masks and they’re already sold-out. Inspired by the brand’s signature Solutionwear™, the non-medical, one size masks are soft and breathable for all-day wear and are available in five tonal colors. To further support COVID-19 relief efforts and protect those particularly vulnerable to the virus, SKIMS donated 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to the following charitable partners: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance. The brand has also pledged to donate $1 million across these charities.

 
RELATED:

Prince Royce is selling face masks for a great cause, Cuomo’s tender father-daughter moment and more news

 

Kristen Bell dedicated a heartfelt video to healthcare workers on the front line, urging everyone to rally and show support. The actress teamed up with La-Z-Boy for their incredible #OneMillionThanks campaign. The brand donated $1 million in furniture to nurses in some of the hardest hit cities across the nation so they can be more comfortable during their rare downtime at home. See her moving message below!

 
GALLERY:

Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and more sell iconic dresses for charity: How to buy!

 


More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES