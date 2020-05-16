Oprah gifted the class of 2020 her signature wisdom with an empowering virtual commencement speech. Mother O joined fellow A-listers like Matthew McConaughey and Cardi B during the #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 livestream to honor senior’s who lost their ceremony due to the global pandemic. Watch the leader’s powerful speech below!
View this post on Instagram
Class of 2020, this is not the graduation ceremony you envisioned. Even though there may not be pomp because of the circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose and vision, passion and energy, and hope. My hope is that you will harness your education, your voice, your vote and use it to create more equity, more justice, and more joy in the world. Congratulations Class of 2020! You are now the class that COMMENCED a new way forward 🎓🎓🎓
Kim Kardashian and SKIMS released their first line of Seamless Face Masks and they’re already sold-out. Inspired by the brand’s signature Solutionwear™, the non-medical, one size masks are soft and breathable for all-day wear and are available in five tonal colors. To further support COVID-19 relief efforts and protect those particularly vulnerable to the virus, SKIMS donated 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to the following charitable partners: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance. The brand has also pledged to donate $1 million across these charities.
Prince Royce is selling face masks for a great cause, Cuomo’s tender father-daughter moment and more news
Kristen Bell dedicated a heartfelt video to healthcare workers on the front line, urging everyone to rally and show support. The actress teamed up with La-Z-Boy for their incredible #OneMillionThanks campaign. The brand donated $1 million in furniture to nurses in some of the hardest hit cities across the nation so they can be more comfortable during their rare downtime at home. See her moving message below!
View this post on Instagram
There is no way to re-pay healthcare workers for all the selfless service they provide, but @lazboy is showing their gratitude by donating a million dollars’ worth of furniture to give nurses the comfort they deserve. Join @lazboy by sending your own message of appreciation and using #OneMillionThanks ♥️