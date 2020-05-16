Salma Hayek gets ‘perfect’ quarantine gift from THIS star: See what’s inside!

Salma Hayek kicked off the weekend by flaunting some sweet swag she received from a celebrity friend. The 53-year-old Mexican-American star took to Instagram to reveal her “perfect” quarantine present sent from friend Elle Fanning on Friday, May 15. “Thank you @ellefanning for my gift, perfect for quarantine!” she exclaimed in the caption. What was in the box? Salma’s The Roads Not Taken co-star gave her alcohol, a game and a new tv show to watch - an ideal trio for self-isolation, if we do say so!
“Vodka, cards and The Great-> I love it!” Salma scribed about Elle’s kind gesture. “It’s definitely a not-to-be-missed! And like always, your performance is impeccable!” The Russian Standard vodka was paired with a magnificently elaborate set of shot glasses. Meanwhile, the cards were custom made, featuring characters from The Great, Elle’s buzzed-about original Hulu series. “I love you!!” Elle commented on the post. “Thank you for this support!”
Salma and Elle co-starred in Sally Potter’s new film The Roads Not Taken. According to the Oscar-nominee, the film “barely had the chance to open in theaters” before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. However, she shared some good news the other week, writing to fans: “I’m so excited to announce that US audiences can now see it at home! You will be mesmerized like I was by Javier Bardem’s and Elle Fanning’s performance. Go to my stories to see where you can watch this online!”