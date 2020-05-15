“I took my seat next to one of the kids, and I immediately asked, ‘What’s that?’ And the kid responded, ‘What’s that?’” Young Eva and the other student were both unaware of their respective breakfast items. The Desperate Housewives alum then recalled another student’s response. “And then I heard one of them whisper, ‘She’s Mexican.’”

Eva shared that although at the time she didn’t know what the word meant, she knew it had a negative connotation. Eva recalled rushing home from school and asking her mother if she could start eating Pop-Tarts. Eva’s mother said no and sent her to school with two bean tacos and an appreciation of her culture.

“You go and share your culture,” her mother told her. “Never forget where you came from.” For the multi-hyphanent, the lesson is something she wants all scholars to take with them. “So follow the path that feels right to you, while not being afraid to take a left turn once in a while. Be who you want to be and fight for what you believe in,” she shared. ”Congratulations to you, the class of 2020. When I think about all of you and the journeys that lie ahead for you, I challenge you to stay true to the bean taco and not conform to the Pop-Tart.”

The I’m Still Graduating virtual ceremony included speeches from other celebrities including, Liam Payne, Tamron Hall and more. The full ceremony can be streamed on ImStillGraduating.com.