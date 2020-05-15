The weather is getting warmer and the songs are getting hotter! As you make plans for summer 2020 – whether it’s indoors or outside social distancing with your friends and family – these are the perfect tunes to add to the occasion. HOLA! USA has put together a playlist that you can turn up by the pool, on the deck, or while you take that trip to the backyard. Whatever the occasion may be, summer is here, and it’s time to dance. Thanks to Luis Fonsi , Demi Lovato , Jennifer Lopez , Bad Bunny and more, the soundtrack to the summer is always one for the history books.

Whether it’s classic hits like Cool for the Summer and Despacito or newer additions like Honeyboo and Yo Perrero Sola – dancing the quarantine blues away is easier than ever. Relax, soak up the sun and have some fun with these best of summer hits!