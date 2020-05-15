Barack Obama was a proud empty nester when his daughters Malia and Sasha went off to college – now he’s changing his tune. The former POTUS and his wife Michelle Obama ’s daughters returned home from school due to the Coronavirus in March. According to Yahoo, during a chat with former staffers, the 58-year-old dad revealed that life without sports is “driving him nuts,” but the upside of everything is that his two girls are “stuck having dinner with me.”

©@barackobama Barack Obama revealed that having Sasha and Malia home from college “forces them to eat dinner with me”

Michelle echoed her husband’s sentiments in March, when she opened up about Malia, 21, and Sasha, 19, officially moving back in. “I shouldn’t have boasted about that,” she told her friend Ellen DeGeneres during a phone call. “The Gods were getting me back. They’re back. Everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and ignoring us.”

The Becoming author added that most of the time she doesn’t know where her husband is, and that’s fine with her. Michelle also shared how her family is staying occupied. “The positive side, for us, it has forced us to continue to sit down with each other and have real conversations,” she shared. “Really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without TV’s or computers. It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need half of the stuff that we have, when times are tough, having each other having your health, we can do with a lot less.”