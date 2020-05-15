Kelly Ripa is finding new alternatives to cover her greys and that includes clipping her hair. In a recent episode on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the TV host forgot to remove her hair clips before going live and quipped, “I‘m just a girl trying to put on a TV show through the computer!” And is understandable when many salons continue to be closed during the lockdown. But the 42-year-old is bringing back a simple ‘90s accessory to manage her grey flyaways. “Gray hair has a different texture. Anyone with gray hair can tell you, it’s very wired. It tends to stand up,” she explained on the show. Though many celebrities won’t admit having greys, she keeps it real with her fans.
The wife of Mark Consuelos revealed a recent update about her roots and how is becoming more noticeable, “#rootwatch week 8”. Even Eva Longoria has revealed her root issue and showed her fans the ultimate touch-up product to cover the greys. The R and Co bright shadow root touch up spray is a great solution to cover growth until your next hair appointment. The product can be used on dry hair and provides a long-lasting effect.
For the past few months, Kelly has documented her grey roots journey and even a haircut segment on the show. “We’re going to try to cut hair with kitchen scissors today!” Kelly admitted. “I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” she previously shared on the show.
Kelly also confessed that Mark finally lets her cut his hair. “I cut Mark’s hair. I cut it. I think I did a great job, I really do. I think I did a great job, if I do say so myself,” Kelly said. And while many hairstylists admit is not a good idea to cut your own hair, sometimes extraordinary measures are necessary. The TV personality also confessed she wouldn’t go as far as cutting her own bangs, “I used kitchen scissors. We obviously don’t have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair. I didn’t cut bangs, because that’s…” as Mark stopped her and said he would have intervened if that ever happens.