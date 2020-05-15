Kelly Ripa is finding new alternatives to cover her greys and that includes clipping her hair. In a recent episode on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the TV host forgot to remove her hair clips before going live and quipped, “I‘m just a girl trying to put on a TV show through the computer!” And is understandable when many salons continue to be closed during the lockdown. But the 42-year-old is bringing back a simple ‘90s accessory to manage her grey flyaways. “Gray hair has a different texture. Anyone with gray hair can tell you, it’s very wired. It tends to stand up,” she explained on the show. Though many celebrities won’t admit having greys, she keeps it real with her fans.

©@livekellyandryan Kelly Ripa explained how the hair clips help her tame the gray roots

The wife of Mark Consuelos revealed a recent update about her roots and how is becoming more noticeable, “#rootwatch week 8”. Even Eva Longoria has revealed her root issue and showed her fans the ultimate touch-up product to cover the greys. The R and Co bright shadow root touch up spray is a great solution to cover growth until your next hair appointment. The product can be used on dry hair and provides a long-lasting effect.

For the past few months, Kelly has documented her grey roots journey and even a haircut segment on the show. “We’re going to try to cut hair with kitchen scissors today!” Kelly admitted. “I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” she previously shared on the show.