Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are putting their love on display! The new couple proudly shared a kiss in Residente’s new music video, Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe (Before the World Ends). The private couple’s make out session took place in front of a scenic location in California. The Justice League actor holds up the camera as he and his lady kiss on each other. At the end of the clip, the pair turn towards the camera, before Ana plants a kiss on his cheek.

©@ana_d_armas Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA in Residente’s Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe music video

Ben, 47, and Ana, 32, join over 100 couples, including Bad Bunny and Gabriella Berlingeri, Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego and Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, for the music video – which aims is to promote love.

Fans may remember the location from the picture that made it all Instagram official for the pair. In April, the Cuban beauty celebrated her birthday by posting the first official picture with her leading man. “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year,” she wrote next to a carousel of photos.

In one, Ana and her love smile for a selfie as she wraps her arm around him. The setting looks identical to the one in the music video. In another photo, she and Ben gaze out to the water as they wrap their arms around each other.