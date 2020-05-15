Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are putting their love on display! The new couple proudly shared a kiss in Residente’s new music video, Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe (Before the World Ends). The private couple’s make out session took place in front of a scenic location in California. The Justice League actor holds up the camera as he and his lady kiss on each other. At the end of the clip, the pair turn towards the camera, before Ana plants a kiss on his cheek.
Ben, 47, and Ana, 32, join over 100 couples, including Bad Bunny and Gabriella Berlingeri, Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego and Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, for the music video – which aims is to promote love.
Fans may remember the location from the picture that made it all Instagram official for the pair. In April, the Cuban beauty celebrated her birthday by posting the first official picture with her leading man. “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year,” she wrote next to a carousel of photos.
In one, Ana and her love smile for a selfie as she wraps her arm around him. The setting looks identical to the one in the music video. In another photo, she and Ben gaze out to the water as they wrap their arms around each other.
Ana and Ben have been spending quality time together in quarantine. The pair have been spotted out by paparazzi on numerous occasions getting some fresh air with their dogs. In one instance the Batman star got him and his lady out of a sticky situation. Earlier this month, Ben was spotted hoping the fence to his home, after he and Ana were locked out.
The Deep Water stars – who played husband and wife in the film – have been linked since 2019. The pair went public with love in March. In April, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair want to keep their love private. “Ben is in a great place and is very happy with Ana. They are low-key,” the source said. “He and Ana are getting to know each other during this quarantine time and are excited to see where it goes.”