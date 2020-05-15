Michael Buble’s wife Luisana Lopilato reveals husband has received threats

Michael Bublé has been on the receiving end of death threats after fans called out the Canadian singer last month for his behavior toward wife Luisana Lopilato during a live video session. The mom of three revealed on the Argentine talk show Intrusos that her husband has been threatened by fans, who are sending pictures of weapons to the crooner. “We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn‘t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating,” she shared (via HELLO!). “It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.”

“It’s not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened,” she continued. “It caused Mike a lot of pain too. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I’m working,” adding, “He loves the friends he has in Argentina. Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: ‘This is what you’re going to get when you come here!’”

The actress, who hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina, praised her husband calling him “a gentleman.” She said, “[He] is always concerned with trying to make me even more happy than I already am.” The Chiquititas star defended her marriage to Michael in April after fans expressed concern for her safety. Luisana responded to the backlash at the time writing, “I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times over!!”

Meanwhile in a video, Luisana thanked fans for their concern but noted that she is not a victim. “I’ve seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful. Thank you for worrying. It’s very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it,” she said. “Thank you. But it’s not in my case.”