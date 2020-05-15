While concerts and shows are postponed and canceled due to COVID-19, InfieldFest is now being reimagined as Drive-InFieldFest — the first full-scale socially distant drive in concert. The event will take place in Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET with a live performance by D-Nice. However, there is a catch! The drive in concert will be exclusively for first responders. For those who won’t be able to attend, you can tune in on YouTube via www.1stlivepresents.com.

Get ready for an epic nacho showdown between Bill Murray and Guy Fieri! The comedian and Guy are facing off in a “Nacho Average Showdown,” a live event to benefit restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19. The goal is to raise enough money to give $500 checks to laid off restaurant employees for daily necessities like rent, transportation and more.

Being the governor of a state comes with many challenges but being the governor of a state like New York during one of the biggest pandemic is at a whole other level. Andrew M. Cuomo took a break from his daily briefings to share a sweet father-daughter moment on his social account.