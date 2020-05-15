If you’re struggling to find a face mask to protect yourself from the spread of COVID-19, Prince Royce is here to help. The singer is now selling protective masks in his merch shop to benefit a Bronx-based non-profit, Niño de la Caridad Foundation. All the proceeds from the face coverings will go to organization which is dedicated to empowering and improving the quality of life of kids in the borough of New York City. Get your own mask here and give back to those in need.
Quarantine is not stopping artists coming together to make some music magic. The latest singers to team up and bless us with a news summer hit are the Jonas Brothers and Karol G. The brothers and the Colombian beauty surprised fans with two anthems: X and Five more minutes. The stars will be performing their collab for the first time during Lebron James’ primetime special Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of 2020 on Saturday May 16.
While concerts and shows are postponed and canceled due to COVID-19, InfieldFest is now being reimagined as Drive-InFieldFest — the first full-scale socially distant drive in concert. The event will take place in Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET with a live performance by D-Nice. However, there is a catch! The drive in concert will be exclusively for first responders. For those who won’t be able to attend, you can tune in on YouTube via www.1stlivepresents.com.
Get ready for an epic nacho showdown between Bill Murray and Guy Fieri! The comedian and Guy are facing off in a “Nacho Average Showdown,” a live event to benefit restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19. The goal is to raise enough money to give $500 checks to laid off restaurant employees for daily necessities like rent, transportation and more.
Being the governor of a state comes with many challenges but being the governor of a state like New York during one of the biggest pandemic is at a whole other level. Andrew M. Cuomo took a break from his daily briefings to share a sweet father-daughter moment on his social account.