It’s hard to believe that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple turned 16 on May 14. To celebrate her sweet sixteen, The Politician actress posted several photos on Instagram of the teen posing on a couch along with a heartfelt message. “I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy,” the Goop founder shared. “You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom.”
Gwyneth, whose daughter is a spitting image of her mom, went on to write: “I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”
Unfortunately the family wasn’t able to celebrate in an over-the-top way due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, but we are certain they made up for it in more ways than one. “I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything,” the 47-year-old said.
Gwyneth and her kids have been quarantining with husband Brad Falchuk while Chris has been with girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Recently, Gwyneth and Chris’ son Moses celebrated his 14th birthday on April 8 with a car parade of family and friends who brought signs and treats.
For his big day, Gwyneth took to Instagram once again to share her thoughts on their son. “He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself,” she captioned the photo of a smiling Moses on a skateboard. ”Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you.”