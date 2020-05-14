Unfortunately the family wasn’t able to celebrate in an over-the-top way due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, but we are certain they made up for it in more ways than one. “I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything,” the 47-year-old said.

Gwyneth and her kids have been quarantining with husband Brad Falchuk while Chris has been with girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Recently, Gwyneth and Chris’ son Moses celebrated his 14th birthday on April 8 with a car parade of family and friends who brought signs and treats.

For his big day, Gwyneth took to Instagram once again to share her thoughts on their son. “He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself,” she captioned the photo of a smiling Moses on a skateboard. ”Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you.”