Serena Williams blessed the internet with a never before seen photo from her pregnancy. The tennis superstar took to her social media to share a throwback picture of her baby bump next a message of encouragement to mothers who are expecting a child during quarantine. “#TBT When I was pregnant with Olympia , I remember feeling so excited and nervous,” she wrote. “My heart goes out to all the expecting parents who might now know where to turn for help as they prepare for this big change in their lives.”

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams shared a throwback picture of her baby bump

The 38-year-old partnered with pampers to direct parents to a series of online birthing classes they can take in the absence of the in-person experience. The proud mama also went on to remind her followers – once again – that the picture was old.

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017. The famous two-year-old has kept her parents busy during their time inside of their Florida home. When little Olympia isn’t making pretty pancakes with her dad, she is crashing her mother’s YouTube tutorials, doing some redecorating and putting one shows.