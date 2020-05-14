Shakira put in a little extra effort before going to her day job! The Hips Don’t Lie songstress added a little extra glam to her at-home look – before going into teacher mode with her and Gerard Piqué ’s two boys. “Mustered up the strength to put on some makeup for my day job of homeschool teacher #smallvictories.” The 42-year-old posed for the camera as she showed off her tinted lip and blushed cheeks. Adding to the glam, the Colombiana’s gorgeous wavy tresses.

©@shakira Shakira got glam for a day of homeschooling her boys

Like many parents, Shakira has added teacher to her resume. The singer, who shares sons Milan, seven, and Sasha, five, with Gerard Piqué, has been making the best of her time at home. The boys aren’t the only people in the house learning. In April, the songstress shared her latest scholarly accomplishment with her millions of followers.

“I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@uofpenn),” she wrote next to a selfie holding up her certification. “I know…my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep.” Shak even went on to thank those who helped her.

“Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month.” Shak has shared the adventures of her new full-time life at home. The mother-of-two has proudly modeled t-shirts created by her boys, posed for pictures while they play photographer, and has watched her fair share of Paw Patrol.

©@shakira The Hips Don’t Lie singer has also learned a new skill during quarantine

As a result, the star has mastered multi-tasking. In a proud post, Chantaje singer shared her latest skill with her followers. “Multi-tasking, meeting with the CEO of @sonymusiclatin while dedicating time to personal grooming.” In the photo, the She Wolf songstress is seen in her Zoom square holding up a hair dryer during the chat.