Reality TV mom-of-three, Kourtney Kardashian , kindly reminded everyone that her body has changed a bit since having her three celebrity kids with former partner [Lord] Scott Disick . The Poosh founder put her figurative foot down and let one fan know that “this is the shape” of her body and that she is very proud of it, too. On Wednesday, May 13, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a carousel of photos of her in a rust colored bikini chilling out at her house when a fan posted, “SHE‘S PREGNANT,” in the comment section. But fret not, Kourtney reminded her fan that she’s had three babies and this is just her body’s new normal. She responded to the fan, “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”



©@kourtneykardash Kourtney is loving the body that she’s gained through motherhood

But this isn’t the first time that North West ’s aunt has had to speak out against pregnancy rumors. In a chat with her friend Sarah Howard, she recalled a time she was asked if she was pregnant and responded with a “Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.” She admitted that she didn’t take any offense to the comment because she’s had three babies and knows that her body has evolved after going through the process of bringing life into the world. The reality TV star admits that she loves her body and the curves that she has gained along the way.