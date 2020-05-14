Elle Fanning surprised Jimmy Fallon with her own styling version of Brad Pitt with a complete beard-beaded look - and surprisingly she nailed it. The 22-year-old showcased her look wearing a bean, aviator sunglasses and a beard with four miniature braids. “We did like the doppelgänger challenge,” admitted Elle who participated with her friends. “We went all out, the cast. Like, we had this group chat, going dressed up as, like, celebrities, people from, you know, different characters in film,” she added. Besides becoming Brad Pitt’s double she also dressed up as Bill The Butcher from the film Gangs in New York, “you had to grab things from the makeup trailer, like in five minutes, put it together...we got creative.”

©YouTube Elle Fanning looks just like Brad Pitt in doppelgänger challenge

Even the cast of The Crown participated but Elle confessed that her team won. Besides dressing up as Angelina Jolie’s ex, Elle also explained how she ended up with Bob Dylan’s harmonica. “I actually have a Bob Dylan’s Hohner blues harp harmonica,” she told Jimmy. She said she became obsessed with him since she was 13 and acquired the relic during the production of Low Down, “the producers from the film gave me his harmonica from his 2012 tour.” According to Jimmy, this is probably the best gift that anyone can ever receive.