Khloé Kardashian is putting the rumors to rest. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star addressed social media after it was speculated that she was expecting a second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson . “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” she wrote. “This sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”
She continued: “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”
The Good American designer went on to share her frustrations about strangers commenting and focusing on her life. Before signing off, the 35-year-old encouraged the haters to “put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”
Khloé’s confirmation came as fans noticed the star spending more time with her ex and daughter on social media. The reality TV star and NBA player split in 2019, after a cheating scandal involving him and Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan, who are parents to two-year-old True, have been committed to co-parenting throughout the quarantine.
In 2019, the social media maven opened up about the challenge of co-parenting with Tristan for the sake of their daughter. “I know her dad is a great person,” she said on the Divorce Sucks podcast. “I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there.” It’s all about keeping the peace. “But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”