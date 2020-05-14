Khloé Kardashian is putting the rumors to rest. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star addressed social media after it was speculated that she was expecting a second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson . “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” she wrote. “This sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

She continued: “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

The Good American designer went on to share her frustrations about strangers commenting and focusing on her life. Before signing off, the 35-year-old encouraged the haters to “put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”