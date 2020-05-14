There have been great loves in Marc Anthony’s life, and although not all of them came to fruition, some of his ex-partners still maintain a great relationship with the star and his twins Emme and Max. Such is the case of Raffaella Modugno, with whom the Vivir Mi Vida singer had a relationship with from 2017 to 2019. On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez took to social media to celebrate her daughter Emme’s latest accomplishment — publishing her first book titled Lord Help Me. While many followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, Raffaella also celebrated Emme’s achievement.

©jlo Emme is the great pride of Jennifer and Marc.

Among the thousands of reactions was a message from Raffaella, who commented on the post with a heart emoji . Curiously, ‘Raffa,’ as her loved ones call her, follows Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, in addition to her ex. The 32-year-old model has also follow Cris Muñiz, the singer’s eldest son with Dayanara Torres, and even Kylie Jane Marco, Cris’s girlfriend.

©@jlo This was Raffaella’s reaction to Emme’s book

Despite ending her relationship with Marc, the model continues to have a special place for Marc’s children in her heart and is happy for all their success. Of course, this is not the first time that the model celebrates the achievements of one of Marc’s children.