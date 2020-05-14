Marc Anthony live

Marc Anthony’s ex-girlfriend reacts to daughter Emme’s latest achievement

Raffaella Modugno was among the many followers who congratulated the teen for publishing a book

There have been great loves in  Marc Anthonys life, and although not all of them came to fruition, some of his ex-partners still maintain a great relationship with the star and his twins Emme and Max. Such is the case of Raffaella Modugno, with whom the Vivir Mi Vida singer had a relationship with from 2017 to 2019. On Wednesday,  Jennifer Lopez  took to social media to celebrate her daughter Emme’s latest accomplishment — publishing her first book titled   Lord Help Me. While many followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, Raffaella also celebrated Emme’s achievement.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme©jlo
Emme is the great pride of Jennifer and Marc.

Among the thousands of reactions was a message from Raffaella, who commented on the post with a heart emoji . Curiously, ‘Raffa,’ as her loved ones call her, follows Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, in addition to her ex. The 32-year-old model has also follow Cris Muñiz, the singer’s eldest son with Dayanara Torres, and even Kylie Jane Marco, Cris’s girlfriend.

Jennifer Lopez and Raffaella Modugno©@jlo
This was Raffaella’s reaction to Emme’s book

Despite ending her relationship with Marc, the model continues to have a special place for Marc’s children in her heart and is happy for all their success. Of course, this is not the first time that the model celebrates the achievements of one of Marc’s children.

Marc Anthony y Raffaella Modugno©@marcanthony
Del baúl de los recuerdos... Marc Anthony con Raffaella Modugno cuando disfrutaban de su noviazgo
Last February, Raffaella also reacted to Emme’s surprise performance on the Halftime show alongside her mom at Super Bowl LIV. Raffaella shared a couple of images of the little singer on her networks and wrote: “I can‘t stop seeing your photos and videos. You were fantastic! I love you Emme” and added a heart-shaped emoji.

