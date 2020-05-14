Bad Bunny is finally opening up about the love of his life. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican superstar has spent months at home with his girlfriend Gabriella Berlingeri and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “I am with someone,” he told Rolling Stone magazine after questioning if people believed he was spending the time in isolation alone. “She is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.” Gabriella has also proved that she is the best videographer and feature artist and now photographer.
The Puerto Rico native, who has been with the Vete rapper since 2017, shot the star for his latest magazine cover. To the world it’s something major, for her it’s simply “a cute couple’s activity.” Bad Bunny has kept his love out of the spotlight up until earlier this year.
After years of keeping their relationship a secret, it was finally time. “I am happy with her,” he said. “[People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed the most.” Gabriella has also been there for him with the music. Aside from their recent quarantine love single En Casita, his leading lady lent her vocals in a demo sent to Jennifer Lopez .
“Nobody knows this, but when I did [Te Gusté], the song with JLo, Gabriella recorded references for JLo’s vocals.” Bad Bunny and Gabriella have been spending their time in quarantine taking sexy selfies and even having photoshoots of each other. The pair have also kept things silly with a series of videos featuring Toy Story characters.
In March, the superstar confirmed that he was in love telling Entertainment Tonight “Yeah, now I’m perreando, vivo perreando.” Adding about the qualities: “It’s always about being honest. Trust, but the most important thing is always to be yourself and to be open and always honest.”