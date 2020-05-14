Bad Bunny is finally opening up about the love of his life. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican superstar has spent months at home with his girlfriend Gabriella Berlingeri and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “I am with someone,” he told Rolling Stone magazine after questioning if people believed he was spending the time in isolation alone. “She is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.” Gabriella has also proved that she is the best videographer and feature artist and now photographer.

©@badbunny Bad Bunny calls girlfriend Gabriella Berlingeri “the best companion I could have”

The Puerto Rico native, who has been with the Vete rapper since 2017, shot the star for his latest magazine cover. To the world it’s something major, for her it’s simply “a cute couple’s activity.” Bad Bunny has kept his love out of the spotlight up until earlier this year.