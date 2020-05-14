Anxiety about COVID-19 is inevitable. From seeing the rising death tolls to reading about household items selling out, the pandemic has caused real fear and anxiousness among people. To help manage that anxiety, Oprah Winfrey is launching a free virtual wellness tour to relieve stress during the outbreak. The TV mogul announced Oprah‘s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — a four-week extension of her wellness tour. “In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all,” Winfrey said, adding, “Now, it‘s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus, and find clarity in what matters most.”
With hair salons and barbershops closed due to the pandemic, millions of people at home are forced to get crafty and give themselves a quarantine makeover. But one lucky star doesn’t have to wait until her favorite hairdresser gets back in business to get a new look. Model Kate Moss is currently self-isolating with celebrity hairdresser James Brown. The stylist who is behind the locks of Cindy Crawford, Liv Taylor and other stars, is currently spending time with Kate and her family at her Cotswold home.
NBC News contributor and virologist Dr. Joseph Fair has tested positive for COVID-19. The science contributor took to social media to announce his diagnosis from a hospital bed.
My friends wondering where I’ve been: I came down with #COVID19 & am hospitalized. I’m on the other end of it, but not out of the woods yet. Please continue to social distance. I used max precautions, but still managed to contract it. Back as soon as I’m able, friends. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Ck75sKLOU3— Dr. Joseph Fair (@curefinder) May 13, 2020
As the pandemic continues to ravage the UK, British royals are lending a helping hand. This time Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are helping out at a Salvation Army warehouse and packaging food for those in need. “As a group of volunteers, we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army‘s hugely important and much-needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK. Their message is key - their doors are open, always have been and always will be. @salvationarmyuk,” Eugenie wrote, while sharing photos of her charitable endeavour.
With major festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach canceling or postponing their events, it was only a matter of time other would follow suit. On Wednesday, the Hollywood Bowl released a statement announcing they would be canceling its 2020 summer season. The decision shocked many as this will be the first time in 98 years that the iconic amphitheater is canceling its shows. “In response to the latest guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect artists, audiences and staff from the spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association is canceling the 2020 seasons at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford,” the statement read.