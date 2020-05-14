Anxiety about COVID-19 is inevitable. From seeing the rising death tolls to reading about household items selling out, the pandemic has caused real fear and anxiousness among people. To help manage that anxiety, Oprah Winfrey is launching a free virtual wellness tour to relieve stress during the outbreak. The TV mogul announced Oprah‘s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — a four-week extension of her wellness tour. “In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all,” Winfrey said, adding, “Now, it‘s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus, and find clarity in what matters most.”

With hair salons and barbershops closed due to the pandemic, millions of people at home are forced to get crafty and give themselves a quarantine makeover. But one lucky star doesn’t have to wait until her favorite hairdresser gets back in business to get a new look. Model Kate Moss is currently self-isolating with celebrity hairdresser James Brown. The stylist who is behind the locks of Cindy Crawford, Liv Taylor and other stars, is currently spending time with Kate and her family at her Cotswold home.