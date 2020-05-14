This actress never ceases to amaze with her ability to look fresh-faced and, sharing a sultry make-up free selfie on May 13, she had us asking how does Salma Hayek do it? The water-drenched photo entitled simple “Agua #water #nomakeup” sees the Frida actress staring up into the camera from a swimming pool, her damp tresses clinging to the side of her face. Her bright brown eyes sparkle out of the shot and her flawless skin is a thing of wonder. Her birth certificate tells us she’s 53, but we’d guess she’s younger than that if we didn’t know.

©Instagram Salma Hayek’s natural beauty shone through in her latest no-makeup selfie

The wife of François-Henri Pinault isn’t afraid of the ageing process by any means and has also recently shared a photo of her gray roots, penning: “Be proud of your roots #hair #siverfox #roots.” In these days of lockdown isolation, when visiting a hairdresser is just a pipe dream for many people, such inspirational words are very welcome indeed!

Her natural beauty will also be helped by frequent exercise, her love of the great outdoors and the healthy diet she follows. She’s been sharing some cooking tips and recipes with her 14.7 million Instagram fans while on lockdown, often helped out by her 12-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma . She’s known to be a fan of lean proteins and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables while is very particular about her skincare routine and staying out of the sun. Whatever she’s doing, it’s definitely working – she looks amazing!