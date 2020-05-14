Cardi B is sharing adorable moments with daughter Kulture during the lockdown, but like all the moms in the world, she also needs some time for herself, especially if it’s going to be spent in taking the longest nap ever! The Press singer posted a new video of the little one getting ready for her new challenge in the kitchen alongside her ‘aunts’ while she rested after a hard working day.

In the footage, we can see Kulture dressed in a pink long-sleeved shirt protected by a cute bib, things are about to get messy and she doesn’t want to spoil her cute outfit! “So your aunts are going to make cookies with you, while I take a nap till tomorrow,” says Cardi while recording the sweet video. Henessy Carolina, Cardi’s 24-year-old sister uses colorful bags of icing to decorate the treats while Kulture can’t hide her excitement and has already forgotten mom was even there... Kids!