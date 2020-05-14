While most 12-year-olds are struggling to get homework done on time, young Emme Muñiz has written a book and got it published! Mom Jennifer Lopez shared her excitement on Instagram about the achievement, writing: “So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!” Meanwhile dad Marc Anthony wasn’t far behind in the accolades, posting a cute montage of Emme through the years.

“How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine...” he wrote alongside a photo of a tiny Emme in her dad’s arms followed by a hilarious photo of her painting Marc’s fingernails that we hadn’t seen before and ending with her holding a pre-print of her debut picture book. The book will be released in both English and Spanish and is inspired by the young lady’s own prayers.