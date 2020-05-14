While most 12-year-olds are struggling to get homework done on time, young Emme Muñiz has written a book and got it published! Mom Jennifer Lopez shared her excitement on Instagram about the achievement, writing: “So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!” Meanwhile dad Marc Anthony wasn’t far behind in the accolades, posting a cute montage of Emme through the years.
Is there anything she can’t do? JLo and Marc Anthony’s 12-year-old daughter Emme is publishing a book
“How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine...” he wrote alongside a photo of a tiny Emme in her dad’s arms followed by a hilarious photo of her painting Marc’s fingernails that we hadn’t seen before and ending with her holding a pre-print of her debut picture book. The book will be released in both English and Spanish and is inspired by the young lady’s own prayers.
Emme was encouraged to write the book after she became concerned about endangered species. “In school, I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” she said in a statement. “I wrote this book to help raise money to save the sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.”
Lord Help Me will be released with Crown Books for Young Readers and Random House Children’s books on September 29.