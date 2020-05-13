Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have traded in their occupations as actors for teachers. Like a lot of parents, the A-list couple have had to become full-time educators due to the Coronavirus . For the That 70s Show stars, it’s a bit of a challenge. “Teachings hard,” Ashton told Maria Shriver during a Instagram live chat. “We have a three and five-year- old. I think the thing they’ve probably learned the most is sit down, put that down, no we aren’t having a snack right now,” he quipped. The trick to their newfound home school – a separate space.
“We’ve quarantined out a special room in our house that is the classroom,” he shared. “Once we go in, we are the teachers and not the parents. We sort of had to create and environment for that. There are a different set of rules that exist in here and not the rest of the house.”
Luckily for their daughter Wyatt, five, and three-year-old son Dimitri, they don’t have to learn from their parents’ 100 percent of the day. The Ranch star shared that his kids have mastered the art of Zoom. “They know how to run Zoom,” he added. “They figured out how to change the background faster than I could.”
One of the biggest factors in keeping everyone in their household sane, timing. “The biggest thing is having every minute of the day programmed. Free time is even programmed. Those idle minutes,” he said. “My grandmother used to say, ‘idle hands are the devil’s playground.’”
Ashton, and Mila, who have been married since 2015, aren’t just killing it when it comes to quarantine parenting. Earlier this month, Mila shared the pair’s secret to surviving the pandemic as a married couple. “I‘m a fast song to put it nicely. And he’s the calming force in my life where every time I veer off,” she said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I think it works because I think you find my neurosis fun and funny and non-judgmental, and that’s why I think this works.”