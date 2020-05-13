Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have traded in their occupations as actors for teachers. Like a lot of parents, the A-list couple have had to become full-time educators due to the Coronavirus . For the That 70s Show stars, it’s a bit of a challenge. “Teachings hard,” Ashton told Maria Shriver during a Instagram live chat. “We have a three and five-year- old. I think the thing they’ve probably learned the most is sit down, put that down, no we aren’t having a snack right now,” he quipped. The trick to their newfound home school – a separate space.

©@aplusk Ashton Kutcher shared his tips for homeschool his and Mila Kunis’ two children

“We’ve quarantined out a special room in our house that is the classroom,” he shared. “Once we go in, we are the teachers and not the parents. We sort of had to create and environment for that. There are a different set of rules that exist in here and not the rest of the house.”

Luckily for their daughter Wyatt, five, and three-year-old son Dimitri, they don’t have to learn from their parents’ 100 percent of the day. The Ranch star shared that his kids have mastered the art of Zoom. “They know how to run Zoom,” he added. “They figured out how to change the background faster than I could.”